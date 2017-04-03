2 residents, 7 dogs displaced after fire destroys Nahiku home

The American Red Cross is helping two Maui residents and their dogs after their home went up in flames.

The call came in Saturday, April 1, at 8:45 p.m. off Hana Highway in the upper Nahiku area in East Maui.

Neighboring residents called it in after seeing heavy black smoke in the area.

Crews arrived to find the 500-square-foot, single-story home completely engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished at 10:25 p.m.

Neither of the owners, a 55-year-old man and 53-year-old woman, were home at the time. Seven dogs were outside the home, and were not hurt.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The home was not connected to the power grid and did not have an electrical power source.

Damage is estimated to be $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 to its contents.