April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and a local organization is launching its first social media campaign to raise awareness about the issue that affects many keiki in Hawaii, and its doing so with fun twist.

The Children’s Justice Center of Oahu is asking folks to look back at their own childhood and the snacks that made them happy.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Program Manager Cari Suzuki and Gino Ojano, Pastry Chef at the Pig and the Lady joined us in studio to talk about the campaign.

The Children’s Justice Center of Oahu is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that supports child victims of sexual abuse, severe physical abuse or witnesses to serious crime, including domestic violence. The organization helps children heal and is people to post a photo to social media of your favorite childhood treat, you can make a statement that Every Keiki Deserves a Sweet Life. One lucky winner will receive a $50 gift card to The Pig and the Lady.

You must follow @fcjcoahu and @pigandthelady to be eligible and use our hashtag #everykeikideservesasweetlife.

Also, Friends of CJC is asking the public to join them at Baldwin’s Sweet Shop on April 9 to recognize Child Abuse Awareness month and buy some local favorites like kakimochi, li hing, and shave ice! There will be prize giveaways that day.

For more information go to: www.fcjcoahu.org Instagram: @fcjcoahu #everykeikideservesasweetlife.