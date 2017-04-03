April training advisory for Schofield Barracks

Local military units are scheduled to conduct various training here in April that may be heard by surrounding communities.

For the community’s awareness, the training is as follows:

April 4-6 Marines helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks

April 10 Army Lightning Academy aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

April 10-28 Army Lightning Academy training with blank ammunition and explosive simulators, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

April 18-19 Army Lightning Academy aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

April 21-23 Army artillery training, Schofield Barracks

April 25-27 Marines helicopter gunnery training, Schofield Barracks

April 26-27 Army Lightning Academy aviation operations, East Range. Training will occur during daytime and nighttime hours.

Training dates are subject to change based on environmental and other factors. Weather, such as overcast conditions, can increase noise and vibrations. Should individuals hear noise, there is no immediate danger.

The military in Hawaii appreciates the community’s understanding and continued support for local military training. While sometimes loud, the sounds of training represent how the military ensures the nation’s service members are ready to accomplish the mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii (USAG-HI) Noise Concern Line at (808) 656-3487 or email usaghi.comrel@gmail.com. The USAG-HI Public Affairs Office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.