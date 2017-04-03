Ask a Specialist: Living Kidney Donation

By Published:

April is National Donate Life Month, a time to raise awareness of how we can change and save lives as organ donors.  Learn about living kidney donations and the need in Hawaii for kidney donors with Dr. Makoto Ogihara, transplant surgeon at The Queen’s Transplant Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about the living kidney donation program, call The Queen’s Transplant Center at 691-8897 or go online to http://www.queenstransplantcenter.org/transplant-programs/living-kidney-donation-program-information

