Bicyclist critcally injured after colliding into truck in Wahiawa

By Published: Updated:
File - Karsten Thot Bridge

A male bicyclist was hospitalized at Queen’s Medical Center Sunday afternoon after colliding into a truck in Wahiawa.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. near the Karsten Thot Bridge.

According to Honolulu police’s traffic division, a Toyota pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old male was traveling northbound when the bicyclist traveling south crossed the center line resulting in the collision.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with critical head injuries.

No word what lead the bicyclist to cross the center line.

Speed, drug or alcohol are not believed to be likely factors.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s