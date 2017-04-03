Bicyclist critcally injured after colliding into truck in Wahiawa

A male bicyclist was hospitalized at Queen’s Medical Center Sunday afternoon after colliding into a truck in Wahiawa.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. near the Karsten Thot Bridge.

According to Honolulu police’s traffic division, a Toyota pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old male was traveling northbound when the bicyclist traveling south crossed the center line resulting in the collision.

The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with critical head injuries.

No word what lead the bicyclist to cross the center line.

Speed, drug or alcohol are not believed to be likely factors.