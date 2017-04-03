‘Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah to perform in Hawaii

Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” is coming to Hawaii for two evenings of comedy.

His first appearance will take place Thursday, May 25, at Maui Arts and Cultural Center’s Castle Theater in Kahului, and his second will take place Friday, May 26, at Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu.

Kamaaina presale tickets will be available starting Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. HST with the code PUTIN. Hawaii residents may purchase up to eight tickets each.

The presale is online only through Thursday, April 13, at 10 p.m. Then tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m.

Maui

Thursday, May 25, at 8 p.m.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater

$99.50 and $79.50 plus service fees

Tickets will be available at http://www.mauiarts.org, the Maui Arts and Cultural Center box office, or charge by phone at (808) 242-7469.

Honolulu

Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m.

Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

$95.50, $65.50, and $45.50 plus service fees

Tickets will be available at http://www.ticketmaster.com and in-person at the venue box office (Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.) or charge by phone at (800) 745-3000.