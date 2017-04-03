Dept. of Public safety to hold ‘Future of OCCC’ meetings throughout April

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) will continue to host meetings in April over the planning process for the new Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

As part of the redevelopment plan, women detainees currently housed at OCCC are expected to be relocated to the Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) in Kailua, better serving the needs of the female jail and prison populations.

PSD is continuing its outreach efforts in April at these upcoming neighborhood board meetings:

April 6, 2017: Kailua Neighborhood Board No. 31 – Kailua Recreation Center 21, South Kainalu Drive – Board convenes at 7 p.m.

April 10, 2017: Waimanalo Neighborhood Board No. 32 – National Guard Training Auditorium, 711 Tinker Road – Board convenes at 7:30 p.m.

April 19, 2017: Kalihi-Palama Neighborhood Board No. 15 – Kalihi Union Church, 2214 North King St. – Board convenes at 7 p.m.

Also another opportunity will to ask questions and listen in will be on April 24, at the Aloha Stadium Hospitality Room, for a town hall meeting. It will take place between 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.