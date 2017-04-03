Easter Fun at Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the whole family on Easter Sunday, hop on over to the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki. They have many complimentary cultural activities for families such as lauhala weaving, lei making, and bamboo stamping activities. The traditional Hawaiian stamping or ‘Ohe Kapala is taught by Olalehua Ah Chong. Keiki can design their own Easter bags by using this fun Hawaiian decoration technique.

The Easter Bunny’s Auntie Lele will be there Saturday, April 8th & 15th from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for sit down pictures with children. She’ll be posing for pictures again on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Helumoa Hale.

http://www.royalhawaiiancenter.com/