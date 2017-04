It’s a mixology matchup in Waikiki! Stripsteak Waikiki will host another edition of its F(l)ight Club at the International Market Place. The event will include ono entrees paired with hand-crafted cocktails and guests will be the judges! Raymundo Delgado, bar manager at Stripsteak Waikiki and Jen Ackrill, director of mixology at Sky Waikiki and the Top of Waikiki, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what people can expect.

