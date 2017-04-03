Hawaii Island sewage spill prompts closure of Hilo Bay, nearby parks

A sewage spill from an overflowing manhole prompted the closures of several parks and Hilo Bay Monday.

According to the state Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch, an estimated 10,000 gallons of sewage were discharged at the intersection of Laimana Street and Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

Laimana Street was closed between Haili Street and Waianuenue Avenue due to work in the area.

Parents were advised to use Waianuenue Avenue to pick up students at nearby Hilo Intermediate and Hilo High schools.

Hawaii County Civil Defense says the spill entered Wailuku River, and Hilo Bay and all parks within the break wall area are closed until further notice.

Residents and visitors in the affected area are advised to abide by all signs posted along the lower Wailuku River area and Hilo Bay.

Work crews have cleared the blockage and water quality testing is being conducted. The signs will remain in effect until Department of Health determines water quality is safe.