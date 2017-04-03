How stressed out are Hawaii residents? A new study says, not so much

Hawaii ranked in the lower half of states when it comes something that affects everyone—stress.

The Aloha State ranked 36 out of 51 states and District of Columbia, according to data analysis site WalletHub.

Last year, stress levels reached their lowest point in a decade. The bad news is they’re back on the uptick this year.

During the 10-year period when stress was declining, Americans commonly identified “money, work and the economy” as their biggest sources of worry. Today, however, Americans also report increased anxiety over the election outcome, current political climate, uncertainty of our nation’s future and fear of violence.

But certain states have contributed more than others to elevating — or decreasing — stress levels in the U.S. WalletHub’s analysts therefore compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 33 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life.

WalletHub’s data set ranges from average hours worked per week to personal bankruptcy rate to share of adults getting adequate sleep.

WalletHub says although we cannot eliminate stress entirely from our lives, we can minimize it by choosing to reside in the least toxic environments.

