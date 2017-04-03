Morales earns second BWC Player of the Week Award

University of Hawai’i softball senior Heather Morales had multiple hits in all three games in UH’s opening series against UC Davis, garnering Big West Softball Field Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

The first baseman batted .545 (6-for-11) with a run scored with two hits in each game played while recording a team-high five RBI. In the series opener, Morales went 2-for-3 with an opposite field double and an RBI in the series-opening 9-1 victory. In the second game, she finished 2-for-4 with a two-run blast that landed over the netting and onto the tennis courts. It was her sixth home run and the 16th of her career. In the 6-2 victory in the series finale, Morales went 2-for-4 again, driving in a pair of runs with a single up the middle.

Morales has started all 34 games at first base. She leads UH with 26 RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage and is hitting .354 with seven doubles and six home runs.

This is Morales’ second career BWC Field Player of the Week award. Earlier this season, she earned the accolade after hitting .524 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI in the Outrigger Spring Fling Tournament (March 13). It is the third time in four weeks that a Rainbow Wahine player earned the league’s weekly honor. Two weeks ago, sophmore third baseman Nicole Lopez was named BWC Field Player of the Week for the first time of her young career (March 20).

The Rainbow Wahine travel to Northridge, Calif. this week to take on CSUN in a three-game, Big West series. They will play a Saturday doubleheader on Friday, April 7. The two teams will then square off in Game 3 on Saturday, April 8.