Online appointment, queuing system available at Wahiawa Satellite City Hall

An online push-notification queuing system is now available at the Wahiawā Satellite City Hall.

AlohaQ is designed to reduce wait times for customers by allowing them to get in line online.

Book an advance appointment here for the Wahiawā facility via mobile device or home computer. Enter your name, mobile number, and transaction type, and you’ll receive a ticket number for the appointment and text reminder 15 minutes prior to your scheduled service time.

Wahiawā Satellite City Hall customers can also use AlohaQ to schedule a service time at a kiosk and wait at the new seating area that was created along with other refurbishments to the office.

The Wahiawā Satellite City Hall is located at 330 N. Cane Street. Service hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to the Wahiawā Satellite City Hall, AlohaQ is available at the Kapālama Driver Licensing Center, Kapālama Satellite City Hall, and Pearlridge Satellite City Hall. The system was designed by the Department of Information Technology.

