Polynesian Cultural Center hosts ‘Moana’ movie night this Friday

Polynesian Cultural Center will present “Moana,” the computer-animated fantasy adventure film released by Walt Disney Pictures on Friday, April 7.

The movie night will take place on the lawn prior to the center’s entrance, and will feature a Moana selfie spot, free lei craft kits, and a hula performance.

Dani Hickman, author of children’s book “Pono, the Garden Guardian,” will be doing a reading and book signing from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The movie begins at 7:30 p.m.

Polynesian Cultural Center is located at 55-370 Kamehameha Highway in Laie.

Admission and parking are free. Note, visitors will still have to pay a fee to enter the center itself.

For more information, call the box office at (800) 367-7060 or (808) 293-3333 in Hawaii.