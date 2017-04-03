Road Work for the Week, April 1-7



For the week of Saturday, April 1, to Friday, April 7

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

Three lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, April 3, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA TO HONOKAI HALE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

One to two lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) and Laaloa Street on Sunday night, April 2, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign maintenance.

3) HALAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Halawa Heights/Stadium offramp (Exit 13B) on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April, 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the McCully Street Overpass on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Dillingham Boulevard and the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, April 1, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway on and offramps in both directions at the Keehi Interchange from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge repairs.

Right lane closure on the westbound Dillingham Boulevard onramp on Monday night, April 3.

Left lane closure on the eastbound Middle Street/Dillingham Boulevard offramp (Exit 18B) on Tuesday night, April 4.

Left lane closure on the eastbound Nimitz Highway onramp on Tuesday night, April 4.

Right lane closure on the eastbound Waikiki/Nimitz Highway offramp (Exit 18A) on Wednesday night, April 5.

7) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between Nimitz Highway and the Kakoi Street Underpass on Wednesday night, April 5, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge repairs.

8) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange on Sunday night, April 2, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for road repairs.

9) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) HONOLULU

Lane closure on the Airport offramp (Exit 16) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) KAPOLEI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Sunday night, April 2, through Tuesday morning, April 4, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., to install a temporary platform for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

All westbound motorists will be detoured at the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa Offramp (Exit 2) and be directed to Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp. The westbound Makakilo Drive Onramp will be closed during the closure hours.

12) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the H-1/H-2 Split on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

13) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the Pearlridge/Waimalu Offramp (Exit 10) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Sunday night, April 2, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., daily, for restriping work.

14) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Radford Drive Overpass on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., to install median concrete barrier.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) AIEA

Roving closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Pearl Harbor/Airport offramp (Exit 1A) on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April, 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnel on Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Koio Drive and Waiomea Street on Thursday, April 6, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

2) MAILI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Kaukama Road and Hookele Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MAILI

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Kaukama Road and Hakimo Road on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

4) MAKAHA

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Keaau Beach and Makau Street on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

5) NANAKULI

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Maaloa Street and Lualualei Naval Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

6) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Lualualei Naval Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) NANAKULI

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Thursday, April 6, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Haleakala Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue on Sunday night, April 2, through Wednesday morning, April 5, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for concrete barrier and striping work.

9) NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

10) PEARL CITY

Left lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of Waiawa Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

11) WAIANAE

Shoulder closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Leihoku Street and Mailiilii Road on Wednesday, April 5, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

12) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Leihoku Street and Ala Poko Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Joseph P. Leong Highway in both directions on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for paving work.

3) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kahekili Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Haiku Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for guardrail repairs.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Friday, April 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between East Halemaumau Street and Hawaii Loa Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIMANALO

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the northbound direction between the Makai Pier and Wailea Street on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Kumuhau Street on Monday night April 3, through Friday morning, April 7, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

5) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Kumuhau Street and Flamingo Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for shoulder pavement reconstruction. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

6) WAIMANALO TO KAILUA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Bell Street and Kailua Road on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, March 31, through Sunday morning, April 2, and Monday night, April 3, through Friday morning, April 7, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, and Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waialua Beach Road and Kahekili Highway on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) HAUULA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Trout Farm Road and Punaluu Valley Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road, on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for waterline work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

5) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure at various locations on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kaunala Street and Cackle Fresh Egg Farm Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installations, utility work, pavement striping, and landscaping. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and Weed Circle on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Joseph P. Leong Highway on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Waipahu Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

9) WAIKELE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lumiauau Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between School Street and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Valley View Drive and the Wilson Tunnel on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between Nalanieha Street and Emmeline Place on Friday night, April 7, at 8:30 p.m. continuously through 5 a.m. on Monday morning, April 10, for pavement reconstruction.

4) KALIHI

Lane closures on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and Gulick Avenue on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, for electrical and guardrail work.

One to two lanes closed in the Honolulu-bound direction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

One lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Anoi Road and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday, April 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Ahua Street and Sand Island Access Road on Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Waiakamilo Road and Bishop Street on Sunday night, April 2, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on the Dillingham Boulevard offramp from Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction on Monday night, April 3, through Tuesday morning, April 4, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for bridge repairs.

4) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sumner Street and Alakawa Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Maunkea Street and Kekaulike Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Waiakamilo Road and Pacific Street on Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnel on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Nuuanu Pali Drive and the Pali Tunnel on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Pali Tunnels and Waokanaka Street on Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions at the Waokanaka Street intersection on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

6) NUUANU TO KAILUA

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Waokanaka Street and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions at the Piikoi Street intersection on Sunday night, April 2, through Friday morning, April 7, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the southbound direction between Kunia Road and Kamehameha Highway on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance work.

3) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in the westbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Lakeview Circle on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— WHITMORE AVENUE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Whitmore Avenue in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Center Street on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

—FORT BARRETTE ROAD —

1) KAPOLEI

Roving lane closure on Fort Barrette Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Roosevelt Avenue on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA BEACH

Alternating lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMANANUI ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamanamui Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway and Wilikina Drive on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) AIEA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the westbound direction between Ala Napunani Street and Ala Kapuna Street on Monday night, April 3, through Friday morning, April 7, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

— MOKAPU SADDLE ROAD —

1) KAILUA

Right lane closure on Mokapu Saddle Road in the westbound direction between Kapaa Quarry Road and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Wednesday, April 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIAWA ROAD —

1) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Waiawa Road in the southbound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Ala Ike Road on Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— AIKI STREET —

1) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Aiki Street in the northbound direction between Loaa Street and Kupuna Loop on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for slope stabilization work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

— ALA KAPUNA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Ala Kapuna Street in the eastbound direction between Moanalua Road and Moanalualani Place on Monday, April 3, through Friday, April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, March 31, through Friday, April 7, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— HONOLULU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Temporary closures of the Overseas Terminal 2nd level departure roadway on Monday night, April 3, through Friday morning, April 7, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for maintenance and repairs. The public will still be able to drop off departing passengers during these hours, but may need to access the curbside from the outer roadway. The traveling public should expect a slightly longer walking distance from the drop-off area to the airline ticketing counters.