SPAM JAM Festival to take over Waikiki later this month

Hawaii’s beloved luncheon meat will once again take the spotlight for the 15th annual Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival.

The festival takes place April 29, 4-10 p.m., along Kalakaua Avenue.

An estimated 25,000 festival-goers will sample more than 30 culinary creations celebrating SPAM® products, such as a SPAM® katsu sandwich, SPAM® lau lau, and a SPAM® infused cheeseburger.

“We’ve learned that there really is no end to the number of ways that foodies can enjoy SPAM® products,” said Barbara Campbell, Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival co-founder and vice president of retail leasing and development at Outrigger Enterprises Group. “We encourage locals and residents alike to come and experience a taste of Hawaii’s love affair with SPAM® products at this unique event, which is hosted in support of local nonprofits including the Hawaii Foodbank and Waikiki Community Center.”

This year’s participating restaurants include:

ABC Stores

Atlantis Seafood & Steak

Buho Cocina y Cantina

Duke’s Waikiki

Eating House 1849

Eggs ‘n Things

Flour & Barley

Gordon Biersch

Hideout

Hula Grill Waikiki

Kani Ka Pila Grille

Kona Grill

M.A.C. 24/7

Mahaloha Burger

NOI Thai Cuisine

OnoPops

PF Chang’s

Seafood Village

Stripsteak/The Street

Waikiki Yokocho Gourmet Alley

Waiolu Ocean View Lounge

There will also be entertainment stages featuring local musicians, and arts and crafts vendors.

Admission to the family-friendly festival is free and proceeds generated benefit the Hawaii Foodbank and other local charities, including the Waikiki Community Center and the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

Since its inception, the Waikiki SPAM JAM® Festival has raised more than $148,000 and 394,391 meals to feed people in need.

