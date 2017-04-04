‘Bows confident in Thomas as closer, opening Big West Conference schedule

Winners in 17 of their last 22 games, the University of Hawaii baseball team will open their Big West Conference schedule this weekend, on the road at Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Warriors, at 18-9 on the season, leads the Big West in overall victories, but are the last team to hit the field in a conference series, having received their conference bye last weekend, taking three of four against Nevada at Les Murakami Stadium.

Pitching, offense, and defense as a whole has been solid for the Rainbows thus-far who posted their best 25-game start since 2007, with seventeen wins.

Certainly a pleasant surprise to many around the program has been the back-end of the bullpen, with red-shirt freshman Dylan Thomas having posted three saves to go with a 2.79 earned run average, recording 11 strikeouts and just three walks.

“Once I get out of the pen everything narrows. I try to get tunnel vision once I get out there, and it’s just a bulldog mentality once I get out there. I’ve been kind of struggling with that, that’s why I kind of red-shirted last year and this year I definitely gained that and that’s really been helping me out a lot.” said, Thomas, a Castaic, California native.

“He’s another freshman that is not scared and I think he has established himself his last few times out as being the guy that we’re comfortable with putting in for a save situation because he does have an out pitch. That’s a swing and miss slider, and he’s able to throw it for a strike to get ahead and bury it when he is ahead and I think it’s the one thing that we’ve really been looking for.” said Head Coach Mike Trapasso.

Jokingly, KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello asked Trapasso if KHON should be sending Thomas an application, being that news anchor Howard Dashefsky and sports anchor/reporter Sam Spangler both wore number-23 when they played for the Rainbows.

Trapasso replied with a chuckle, “Oh, I don’t realize that, yeah, well, yeah. I think it’s already a done deal, right? So let’s go ahead and get him a coat and tie.”

Dashefsky was a first baseman for the ‘Bows from 1979-82, while Spangler was a pitcher from 2006-2010.

The Rainbow Warriors and Mustangs will open a three game series on Friday in San Luis Obispo.

‘BOWS VS. MUSTANGS – Series Pitching Matchups

Hawai’i Cal Poly Friday: RHP Brendan Hornung

(3-2, 2.52 ERA, 53.2 IP, 4 BB, 56 SO) RHP Erick Uelmen

(1-4, 2.38 ERA, 45.1 IP, 10 BB, 45 SO) Saturday: LHP Dominic DeMiero

(4-1, 1.82 ERA, 49.1 IP, 5 BB, 30 SO) RHP Spencer Howard

(1-0, 1.60 ERA, 33.2 IP, 5 BB, 40 SO) Sunday: TBA RHP Bobby Ay

(0-3, 4.50 ERA, 24.0 IP, 13 BB, 15 SO)

University of Hawai’i Games 28-30

What: Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (18-9, 0-0 BWC) at Cal Poly Mustangs (10-17, 2-1 BWC)

When: Friday, April 7, 3:00 p.m. HT

Saturday, April 8, 3:00 p.m. HT

Sunday, April 9, 10:00 a.m. HT

Where: San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Baggett Stadium)

Television: None

Live Video Streaming: BigWest.TV

Radio: All three games will be broadcast live on the radio on ESPN Honolulu 1420 AM. The Cal Poly broadcast team will be calling the game, with Chris Sylvester providing the play-by-play. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KHLO in Hilo, KKON in Kona and KTOH on Kaua’i.

Audio Webcast: www.ESPN1420am.com

Live Stats: Live in-game stats will be provided by Cal Poly throughout the series at the links listed below.

