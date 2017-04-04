City council considering expansion of sit-lie ban to some Kalihi, Iwilei streets

The City and County of Honolulu’s sit-lie ban along some streets in town and Waikiki could be expanded, now the city council is deciding whether to make it illegal to sit or lie on public sidewalks in other parts of Oahu.

The council will be back in session Tuesday afternoon, and one bill being considered for law would expand the law to parts of Kalihi and Iwilei.

Bill 13 was introduced by Councilman Joey Manahan, andit proposes a new enforcement zone in Kalihi, which would be bordered by Dillingham Boulevard and Kohou, North King, Winant, Kaiwiula and McNeill Streets.

The bill also would include other segments along Dillingham Boulevard, and Kaumualii and North King streets.

In Iwilei the ban would include Iwilei Road and Pine, Sumner and Kuwili Streets.

Bill 13 passed second reading late last month and we will be following up on the progress of the proposed expansion.

The city has already taken some measures in the area, building a fence along Kapalama Canal.

KHON2 will keep you updated on the progress of the bill.