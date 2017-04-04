Former director sentenced for stealing more than $500,000 from Waianae non-profit

A former Waianae Community Outreach director was sentenced Monday for stealing more than half-a-million dollars from the non-profit organization and using the money on herself, family, and friends.

Sophina Placencia, 34, was sentenced to one year in jail and four years probation for four counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft.

She was originally arrested on March 25, 2015.

“This defendant stole over half a million dollars from a nonprofit whose mission is to provide services to families in need. This theft was a violation of that mission and a slap in the face to the people of Waianae,” said Attorney General Doug Chin.

The Waianae resident will begin serving her one-year jail term on May 15.

The court ordered restitution as follows: Count (1): $11,434.20; Count (2): $182,434.19; Count (3): $196,784.93; Count (4): $23,300.63; and Count (5): $140,541.48. According to the terms of her sentencing, she must pay no less than $200 per month towards her restitution.

The first-degree theft charges were punishable by up to 10 years in prison and the second-degree theft charge was punishable by up to five years.

The prosecution asked the court to sentence Placencia to concurrent five- and 10-year prison terms due to the magnitude of the theft.