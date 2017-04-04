Future of Aloha Stadium: Authority to release report findings

Related Coverage Stadium Authority endorses construction of new Aloha Stadium

Aloha Stadium hosts more than 300 events each year.

But with the facility now more than 40 years old, officials say it’s becoming increasingly expensive to keep it safe.

The Stadium Authority has previously said it supports the construction of a newer, smaller facility that would create opportunities for new types of events, especially along with the proposed rail and transit-oriented development.

A proposed multi-sport stadium complex seen in early renderings would be anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 seats — down from its current 50,000. It would have more concessions, more efficient building systems, and better facility circulation.

Critics say a smaller stadium would prevent Hawaii from hosting major sporting events, such as the Pro Bowl, and professional soccer and rugby games.

Aloha Stadium was built in 1975 and sits on approximately 100 acres of land.

On Wednesday morning, the authority will hold a press conference to share, for the first time, findings and conceptual renderings from a report commissioned to analyze property development opportunities and options to keep Aloha Stadium or build a new one.

