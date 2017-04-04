HART draws another $20 million from city short-term credit for rail

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation is borrowing yet another $20 million to pay bills for the city’s rail project.
Interim executive director Krishniah Murthy submitted a notice to the Honolulu City Council last week.
That puts the total amount drawn so far in short-term municipal bonds, or tax-exempt commercial paper (TECP), at $110 million.
HART has already paid back $50 million of that.
The authority is authorized to draw up to $350 million of the city’s credit line.
View the breakdown below:
Initial Issuance Dates and Amounts
|9/8/16
|$50,000,000
|10/13/16
|$20,000,000
|12/15/16
|$20,000,000
|3/28/17
|(Pending) $20,000,000
Total Amount of Issuances: $110,000,000
Pay Downs
|12/8/16
|($20,000,000)
|1/5/17
|($25,000,000)
|3/8/17
|($5,000,000)
Total Pay Down Amounts: ($50,000,000)
Balance as of March 28, 2017: $60,000,000