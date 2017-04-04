Hawaii’s largest anime convention is happening this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Celebrity guests include voice actors from American and Japanese animation, artists, you-tubers and musical acts from Japan and the United States.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Eric Baranda with Frolic Hawaii joined us in studio to talk about Kawaii Kon 2017.

Kawaii Kon is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese anime (cartoons), manga (comics), and all facets of Japanese culture. From video games, table top games, costume contests, thousands of manga to read, a talent-filled Artist Alley, an expansive Dealer’s Room, formal ball, there will be something for everyone!

This will be the 13th Kawaii Kon.

For more information go to: kawaiikon.com