Kauai police capture fugitive accused of attempted murder

Kauai police have captured a fugitive wanted for attempted murder.

Kalei Hi‘ilei Goodwin, 31, has been wanted since Feb. 16, when a grand jury indicted him on two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

On Feb. 9, Goodwin reportedly attempted to run over three Kauai police officers with his vehicle while the officers were performing their official duties. He is also facing additional charges related to drug offenses.

Police officers apprehended him at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Anahola.

He is being held at the Kauai Community Correctional Center. His bail was set at $1.5 million.

