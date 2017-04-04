Man wanted for questioning in theft at Hilo surf equipment store

Hawaii Island police are asking the public for help to identify a man wanted for questioning in a theft investigation.

The crime occurred late Friday morning, Feb. 24, at a surf equipment store located on Makaʻala Street in Hilo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Chester Franco at 961-2213 or the police non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.