Mother of 3 faces deportation, allowed to stay in Hawaii for now



A mother from Mexico will be able to return to Maui following a deportation hearing Tuesday morning.

For nearly 10 years, Tania Venegas has been trying to make her case to stay in the country.

She says she escaped Sonora, Mexico because of the drug violence and an abusive relationship. Her three children were born here, and she has no criminal background.

Venegas says she was “really nervous” when she reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, knowing she could be deported. She was surrounded by her attorney, her 15-year-old son, and a crowd of supporters.

“She entered legally and then the period of that stay expired and she did not return to Mexico,” explained immigration attorney Clare Hanusz.

Officials agreed to release Venegas on a $5,000 bond, which was paid by her sister, Zuzeth Venegas, a U.S. citizen.

“It’s been heartbreaking for so many years just wondering, not knowing what’s going to happen,” Zuzeth Venegas said.

But the fight isn’t over yet. Venegas will be able to stay in the country, but only until the next Board of Immigration Appeals hearing.

A date for her appearance has yet to be set.

“This is kind of part of the first wave since Trump, it hasn’t even been 100 days yet,” Hanusz said. “They’re orders to come in, these are new, and so one of the things we are doing as immigration attorneys and advocates is trying to really carefully monitor who is called in, what the situation is, and if people are allowed to leave or not.”