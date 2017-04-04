Securitas on shooting death of dog at airport: officer fired in self-defense

For the first time, private security firm Securitas is addressing the shooting of a family’s dog by one of its officers at Honolulu International Airport.

The incident occurred on March 28 near the interisland terminal.

Leisha Ramos says she and her family moved from Hawaii Island to Oahu, and she brought over her 2-year-old pit bull mix, Kaiele.

“(My boyfriend) picked up the dog from Aloha Cargo, and then picked me up. And then when I got off the plane, I walked out to the side of the truck and he already had the dog tied up to a tree, to a palm tree right on the side, right next to the truck, so he could make room for the rest of my luggage,” she said.

According to Ramos, a security officer showed up and told them to leave. Somehow, the dog got loose and was shot.

“The next thing you know, my dog is shot on the floor and I’m screaming because blood is gushing out, and I have my daughter in my hands,” Ramos said.

The following statement was issued by Securitas Security Services USA, out of its New Jersey office, and posted in its entirety below:

“Statement concerning the events of March 28, 2017 at Honolulu International Airport involving a Pit Bull

To update information previously provided by the State and other sources, Securitas Management confirms that while responding to a call for assistance from another officer, a Securitas Law Enforcement Officer assigned to the Honolulu International Airport shot a Pit Bull which was loose and which had threatened and attempted to attack the officer. The incident took place in an unauthorized public area at the airport adjacent to the International arrivals terminal and the Hawaiian Airlines drive-through check-in area at approximately 6:20pm on March 28, 2017.

A summary of the facts of this event

A Securitas Law Enforcement Officer responded to a call for assistance from a Security Officer for reporting that a Pit Bull was aggressively barking and lunging at tourists in the area. When he arrived, the officer observed that the Pit Bull was outside of its kennel, and its owners were in an unauthorized parking area.

While properly instructing the owners of the Pit Bull to leave the unauthorized parking area, the Pit Bull escaped from the owners’ control and began pursuing the officer.

Despite repeated requests from the officer to the owners to restrain the pursuing Pit Bull, the owners were unable to control the loose animal.

The officer attempted to evade the Pit Bull’s pursuit by moving backwards and sideways.

The officer attempted to seek protection by using the coconut trees in that area as a barrier.

As the Pit Bull lunged toward him, the officer fired a single shot at close range, in self-defense to prevent being attacked.

The officer suffered injuries while falling backwards into the tree attempting to evade the Pit Bull. Securitas confirms that the officer is currently on medical leave and further states that he will not be eligible to return to work at the airport until after this matter is resolved.

As has been reported in the media, the officer has expressed his sorrow and condolences to the family for the loss of the Pit Bull. Securitas management shares the same sentiment in this unfortunate incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was hired, trained, licensed and approved in accordance with State of Hawaii Law and Regulations and acted in the capacity of his duties to protect the airport and public.

There continues to be an on-going law enforcement investigation into this matter. Securitas is cooperating fully and will await the results of that investigation before making further comment.”