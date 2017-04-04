State reports multiple arrests, rescue during weekend water patrols

Related Coverage Coast Guard to step up patrols to ensure safety on the water

Several people were arrested along Waikiki beach as state, county, and federal agencies increased their patrol presence over the weekend.

We told you last week that the U.S. Coast Guard would be on alert, along with state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and the city’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division.

According to DLNR, offenses included being under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol, and disorderly conduct.

One of the big reasons for the heightened patrols, officials said, was spring break. With a higher volume of beachgoers this weekend, crews wanted to ensure everyone stays safe in the water.

Crews also monitored floatillas, the gathering of sometimes dozens of floaties with alcohol consumption usually involved.

On Saturday, while monitoring the water, a DOCARE officer spotted and rushed to the aid of a surfer in distress. Crews managed to get the patient through the surf and crowded beach to a lifeguard tower and then to an ambulance.

“I know these guys would consider this ‘just doing my job,’ but I want to let everyone know that our job entails vigilance for potential hazards and public safety,” said DLNR DOCARE Chief Robert Farrell. “If it wasn’t for Officer (Carlton) Helm’s awareness, this person might not have received prompt lifesaving attention.”

In addition to patrols on the water, DOCARE plain clothes officers assisted the Honolulu Police Department from shore.