Want to own your own farm? Parcels for sale in Central Oahu

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own farm?

Thirty-five farm-ready parcels of land are up for sale in Central Oahu.

Ohana Farm Parcels, announced Tuesday by Aloun Farms and Helemano Ranch & Farms, is designed to be Hawaii’s first, true fee-simple agricultural community.

Located near the Dole Plantation Visitors Center in Wahiawa, Ohana Farm Parcels consists of 35 farm-ready parcels are zoned for agriculture use only and range in size from 10 to 18.37 acres. The parcels are situated on 480 acres of land formerly owned by Dole Company.

Prices start in the mid-$70,000 range per acre.

“The Ohana Farm Parcels agricultural community will provide independent farmers with a unique opportunity to own the land they farm on, eliminating some of the challenges that come with leasing or renting their land,” said Alec Sou, general manager of Aloun Farm. “This is a unique opportunity for small farmers to pursue a future in agriculture while building equity in their business.”

The Ohana Farm Parcels community follows the condominium model and will be managed by the parcel owners. Owners will have the option to farm the land themselves or contract directly with Aloun Farms to manage their farming operations.

“Someone who, let’s say is from a different island, who wants to maybe move here, (but is) not ready, they can lease it back to us for increments of a year or three years,” Sou said, “or if they want to take ownership of the crop, we can coach them.”

Officials say about 70 percent of the parcels have already been farmed on and have been proven to produce successful crops. More than 90 percent of the land has been tilled and prepared for diversified options of high value crops for farmers to grow, and nearly 25 percent of the parcels can be easily certified as an organic farm operation.

Each parcel will have its own legally defined boundaries, with farm roads and access to clean fresh water from a private reservoir.

“Our goal is to make a significant impact in meeting Governor Ige’s goal of doubling food production by 2020,” Sou said.

Click here for more information about Ohana Farm Parcels.