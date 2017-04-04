Women in Hawaii earn 84 cents for every dollar a man makes



Women still make less than their male counterparts.

According to the National Partnership for Women and Families, women in Hawaii make 84 cents for every dollar a man in Hawaii makes.

This study is based on the median annual pay for a woman with a year-round, full-time job compared to the median annual pay for a man with a year-round, full-time job.

The highest pay gap was in Wyoming where it’s 36 cents.

“There are a number of changes we need to see. Certainly employers have an important role to play. Leading private sector companies have started to audit their own pay practices, and the role that implicit biases plays in their workplaces, and that’s absolutely critical.” said National Partnership for Women and Families Vice President Vicki Shabo.

If you do the math, full-time working women in Hawaii earn an average of $7,640 less than men.