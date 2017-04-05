2 pulled from water, pronounced dead at Hanauma Bay

Two people died Wednesday while swimming in Hanauma Bay.

At 5:22 p.m., a male snorkeler was found unresponsive roughly 200 yards from shore. Lifeguards brought the 26-year-old man to shore and performed CPR. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, a 27-year-old woman was found roughly 50 yards from shore. Lifeguards brought her in and performed CPR, but she was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the two were together, but are still determining their exact relationship.

Both cases remain under investigation as unattended deaths. There were no signs of foul play.

Hanauma Bay is considered one of the most dangerous beaches in the state, due in part to its popularity and the fact that people can underestimate the water’s dangers while snorkeling.