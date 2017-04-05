‘Bows travel to UCLA with MPSF home playoff match on the line

The fourth-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team concludes the regular season with a pivotal Mountain Pacific Sports Federation series against No. 6 UCLA, Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 at the Wooden Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Friday’s match begins at 5:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. HT) while Saturday’s match starts at 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT).

The Rainbow Warriors (22-4, 12-4 MPSF) need one win this week or one loss by UC Irvine to clinch homecourt and the No. 3 seed in next week’s MPSF Tournament quarterfinal round. Two two losses coupled with two UCI wins and the Warriors will finish as the No. 5 seed.

UH was idle last week while the Bruins extended their win streak to seven straight with road wins at USC and Cal Baptist. Prior to the win streak, UCLA had dropped six of seven after starting MPSF play with six straight wins.

The Bruins are 10-2 at home this season including a 2-1 mark in the Wooden Center. UH is 5-4 on the road, however, the Warriors have won the last three meetings between the teams in Los Angeles, including a series sweep in 2015. Since 2011, UH is 4-3 against the Bruins on their homecourt.

Hawai’i’s four losses this season were all on the road were against the league’s top two teams – Long Beach State and BYU. LBSU can clinch the tournament’s No. 1 seed with a win over CSUN on Saturday.

Matches #27 & #28

Who: No. 4 Hawai’i (22-4, 12-4 MPSF) vs. No. 6 UCLA (17-7, 10-6 MPSF)

When: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8

Time: 5:00 p.m. PT (2:00 p.m. HT) on April 7 and 7:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. HT) on April 8

Where: John Wooden Center; Las Angeles, Calif.

Television Coverage: Pac-12 Networks (Oceanic Ch. 1233, Hawaiian Telcom Ch. 1033) will broadcast Friday’s match.

Radio Coverage: None

Streaming Video: Both matches available on pac-12.com

Audio Webcast: None

Live Stats: UCLABruins.com

Series History: UCLA leads 63-27