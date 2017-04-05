Change of plea in Peter Kema, Sr. case; charge of murder lowered to manslaughter

Peter Kema Sr. is expected to change his plea in court Wednesday in connection to the death of his son.

The Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office released a new complaint against Kema Sr. accusing him of manslaughter and hindering prosecution. A previous complaint charged him with murder.

Kema Sr. is expected in court at 1 p.m. at which time he is expected to change his plea in the case.

His son “Peter Boy” Kema disappeared 20 years ago when he was six years old.

Peter Boy’s mother Jaylin Kema pled guilty to manslaughter last year,

