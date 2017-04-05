Kauai man sentenced for murder, apparently high on meth at the time

Giovanni Lictawa Corpuz

A Kauai man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of an 88-year-old man.

The murder occurred on Dec. 31, 2013 in Omao.

Prosecutors say Giovanni Lictawa Corpuz, 44, of Koloa was apparently intoxicated by methamphetamine and had not slept for more than a week when it happened.

Corpuz was apprehended in early 2014 in Taiwan while attempting to flee to the Philippines.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January 2017.

Fifth Circuit Judge Kathleen N.A. Watanabe handed down the sentence during an emotional hearing, when three of the victim’s children addressed the court.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority will determine how much time Corpuz must serve before being eligible to apply for parole.

