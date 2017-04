The Honolulu Zoo will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break on the edge of the facility’s stage lawn.

The break has left most of the zoo without water.

The city says it will assess the situation at the end of the day, at which time a decision will be made as to whether the zoo will reopen Thursday.

The Board of Water Supply says the affected water main is not in their jurisdiction.

