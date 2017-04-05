WELCOME HOME: MILILANI

Mililani’s spacious homes, recreational facilities and schools make it an ideal place to raise a family.

Kathy Cole, a Location’s Realtor-Associate, gives us a tour of a beautiful Mililani home and talks about some of the home features potential buyers are looking for in this special community.

And, Alex Cerbal visits the newest recreational facility in Mililani Mauka. It’s one of seven in the Mililani neighborhood and is accessible to all Mililani homeowners.

Locations Realtor-Associate Sheri Murasaki gives us a tour of the center.

If you’re interested in learning more about this neighborhood visit Location’s website at locationshawaii.com.

