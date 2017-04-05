Welcome Home: Mililani

Published:

Home is where you live, where your children go to school and where you play.

Mililani is a growing community.  California Pizza Kitchen recently opened in Mililani Town Center, the restaurant’s first location in Central Oahu.   When it comes to homes, demand is high.  Locations partners break down of what you can get in Mililani Town and Mililani Mauka.  We also highlight the journalism program at Mililani High School, the only high school in Mililani. Join us for a tour of Rec 7, a place where families can unwind, stay active or host a family gathering.

