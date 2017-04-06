182-acre land purchase ensures preservation of Ka Iwi coastline

There will be no more development along the Ka Iwi coastline.

Multiple agencies worked together to purchase 182 acres of land, which will now be preserved in their natural state.

For decades, developers have proposed building resorts, luxury residential subdivisions, vacation cabin rentals, and a private club on the land.

“The best love in your life, except for my wife, the best love in your life just happened. It’s the part of Hawaii that we had the opportunity to participate in and to preserve and to keep it,” said Wilson Kekoa Ho with Ka Iwi Coalition.

“Generations of Oahu residents have fought tirelessly to ensure the protection of this staggeringly beautiful coastline, and we’re honored to announce the community’s dream has finally come true,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Livable Hawaii Kai Hui and The Trust for Public Land have been working together since 2012 on a voluntary land conservation strategy to protect these two privately owned parcels. They jointly applied for state and city funding in 2014 and one year ago, The Trust for Public Land bought the property from a liquidated development firm for $3.65 million, financing its interim purchase through low-interest loans to meet the landowner’s firm closing deadline and compete with other back-up development offers.

On March 31, The Trust for Public Land conveyed the parcels to the community through Livable Hawaii Kai Hui, which now owns and will steward the land. The State Department of Land and Natural Resources has imposed protective deed restrictions and the city and The Trust for Public Land will co-hold a conservation easement over the properties, ensuring the land will never be threatened with development.

Funding for the purchase by Livable Hawaii Kai Hui was provided by the city’s Clean Water and Natural Lands Program, $2.5 million; the State Legacy Land Conservation Program, $1 million; and private donations. During the summer of 2015, a grassroots campaign that involved local businesses and individuals from across Hawaii and the nation raised more than $600,000 from more than 1,600 individual donors in under four months.

