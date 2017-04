An Alaska Airlines flight from Honolulu to San Diego, was forced to turn around Wednesday afternoon after four crew members got sick from an odor in the cabin.

The plane took off from Honolulu just before 4 p.m. and it returned just after 6:30 p.m.

The crew members were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No passengers got sick, but left left for San Diego Thursday.

Alaska Airlines told KHON2 the Boeing 737 800 will be checked out before being cleared to fly again.