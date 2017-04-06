Beach ‘Bows host Cal Poly & Arch-Rival Pepperdine on Senior Weekend in Manoa

The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team returns home for two days of dual matches against Big West opponent Cal Poly and No. 2 Pepperdine on Friday, April 7 and Saturday April 8. The action will take place at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex and admission is free.

The teams will compete in a double-round robin. On Friday, UH takes on Pepperdine at 1:00 p.m. and Cal Poly at 4 p.m. On Saturday, UH plays Cal Poly at 10 a.m. before facing Pepperdine at 4 p.m. Cal Poly and Pepperdine will also face off on each day.

The top two flights in the UH-Pepperdine match on Saturday, April 8 will be televised by OCSports starting at 7 p.m. Following that match, UH’s five seniors – Tayler Higgins, Annie Mitchem, Sydney Shinn, Nikki Taylor, and Mikayla Tucker – will be honored as part of Senior Night.

UH faced both Cal Poly (10-10) and Pepperdine (13-1) in its most recent road trip through Southern California. The Rainbow Wahine nearly upset the No. 2 Waves in Malibu on March. 29, before falling 3-2. Meanwhile the SandBows defeated the Mustangs, 4-1, in the Big West Challenge in Huntington Beach on April 1. UH went 6-2 overall during its spring break road trip to improve to 18-4 on the season.

The SandBows, ranked No. 6 in the latest AVCA poll, have gotten its best play from the No. 3 pair of Emily Maglio and Laurel Weaver. The duo are now an astounding 20-2 on the season and this past Sunday tied the school-record for single-season dual match wins with their 20th win.

Series History: UH is 3-0 all-time versus Cal Poly and will play them at home for the first time…UH is 1-8 all-time versus Pepperdine…the teams have met just once in Honolulu with the SandBows shocking the No. 1 Waves on the opening day of the 2015 season.

This Week’s Schedule

Friday, April 7

#2 Pepperdine vs. Cal Poly 10:00 a.m.

#6 Hawai’i vs. #2 Pepperdine 1:00 p.m.

#6 Hawai’i vs. Cal Poly 4:00 p.m.

Saturday April 8

#6 Hawai’i vs. Cal Poly 10:00 a.m.

#2 Pepperdine vs. Cal Poly 1:00 p.m.

#6 Hawai’i vs. #2 Pepperdine 4:00 p.m.

All matches at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.