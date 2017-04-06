Commission to review dozens of applications for Honolulu police chief



Dozens of people have applied to be Honolulu’s next police chief.

Honolulu Police Commission chairman Max Sword says the commission has received at least 30 applications, which were due Monday.

The next step is to hire a consultant to help with evaluations, psychological assessment, and background checks.

The commission also wants to make sure whoever does get the job is open with the public.

“One of my things is will the chief be available to go out into the public? Like if someone gets shot, you’d like to see the police chief talk about the issue, because the community feels a lot safer when they see the chief talking about it,” Sword said.

Sword says candidates’ names will not be released until the final stage of the hiring process.

The commission hopes to appoint a new chief by this July or August.