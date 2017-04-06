Convictions reached in prostitution-related investigations in Honolulu

Related Coverage 3 arrested in connection with alleged prostitution at massage parlor

Two people have been convicted for prostitution-related offenses in Honolulu.

On Monday, a federal jury convicted Biyu Situ, 48, on two counts of bribery of a public official.

Situ owned the now-closed Mayflower and Blue Angel massage parlors, both of which the U.S. Attorney’s office says were fronts for prostitution.

On June 12, 2015, during a federal undercover investigation, Situ offered a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations $5,000 for protection of Blue Angel, consisting of advance notice of law enforcement inspections and raids. She also offered the special agent $5,000 to obtain United States citizenship without taking any citizenship test.

Situ faces up to 15 years for each count when she is sentenced on July 24.

Also this week, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney announced the successful prosecution of a Chinese national who brought foreign women to Hawaii to work as prostitutes.

Prosecutors say some of them worked at Situ’s Mayflower massage parlor, as well as Empire Relax massage parlor in Waikiki.

Wei Li, also known as Xin Li, was convicted of two counts of Unlawful Ownership or Operation of a Business after pleading no contest to both charges.

“This is the first time that a foreign national was prosecuted and convicted of trafficking foreign women into Hawaii for prostitution,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro.

Prosecutors say Li brought women from China to work in massage parlors in New York and Hawaii. Confidential informants were key to his prosecution, Kaneshiro said.

Li was extradited to Hawaii with the help of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. He was in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center for a year before pleading no contest.

Li was sentenced to five years probation and incarceration with credit for time served. He remains in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security and is awaiting deportation to China.