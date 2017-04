Jake McVey is a Country Music artist from Nashville – originally from Iowa – who is touring Honolulu from April 6-8. Jake is performing at Kemo’o Farms on Thursday, April 6, Whiskey Dix Saloon on Friday, April 7, and Boardrider’s Bar & Grill on Saturday, April 8. This is Jake’s second time performing in Hawaii.

www.jakemcvey.com