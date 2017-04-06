“Dave Shoji Day” to be celebrated on April 13th at Hawai’i State Capitol

In recognition of his years of dedication and devotion to the State of Hawai’i and the University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball program, the Senate and House will celebrate “Dave Shoji Day” at the State Capitol on Thursday, April 13.

“It is an honor to recognize Coach Shoji in the Senate,” said Sen. Kaiali’i Kahele, Chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education and a former UH men’s volleyball player. “His legacy and remarkable career is undeniable. As a member of the UH Men’s Volleyball team from 1994-1997, I will always remember how kind he treated me as well as the advice and mentorship he gave me as a student-athlete. I am honored to know him and wish him the very best in retirement. My appreciation for Coach Shoji is also extended to his wife Mary and children Cobey, Kawika and Erik for sharing Coach Dave with all of Hawai?i.”

“Coach Dave Shoji not only made Hawai’i proud of the outstanding accomplishments of the University of Hawai’i Wahine Volleyball team, he taught his players valuable life lessons in leadership, camaraderie and honor,” said Rep. Angus McKelvey, Chair of the House Higher Education Committee. “He brought the UH into the national spotlight as a program to be reckoned with, and gave us all tremendous pride in the talent of the young athletes he mentored.”

The floor presentation recognitions will be held at the beginning of the Senate and House regular sessions. Both sessions are open to the public. Ample seating is available in both the Senate and House galleries for those attending.

In addition, the Athletics Department is hosting “Dave Shoji’s Aloha Ball”, a retirement celebration, Sunday, May 21 at the Stan Sheriff Center. More information about the event is forthcoming.