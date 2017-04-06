Family of victims in deadly Kauai crash question: ‘What really happened?’

A family, reeling from the painful loss of a mother and child, are seeking answers as to what caused a deadly crash on Kauai.

Meanwhile, we’re told that the delivery truck driver did everything he could to avoid the vehicle coming straight at him.

Four people in a Nissan Cube were killed when the vehicle crossed the center line and crashed into an oncoming delivery truck on Kuhio Highway last week.

Kauai police are asking witnesses to step forward to help them figure out what caused the crash.

Kekoa Camat describes the moment he learned his sister, Chelsey-Lynn Perreira, and 2-year-old nephew, Kawainakoa Camat, were involved in the crash.

“It was heartbreaking. It felt like somebody stole my heart away from me,” he said. “It’s something I wish nobody has to go through. … We’re taking it one day at a time. We’re going back on the memories we have, looking at videos of our nephew and stuff.”

Perreira and her son were flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition and later died.

Perreira leaves behind three other children, all under the age of 7.

Camat says their family is picking up the pieces, but a big question remains: “We just want to know, what really happened?”

Kauai police say the Nissan Cube collided head-on with a Paradise Beverages delivery truck.

Paul Ah Cook, Paradise Beverages president, says while the driver suffered minor injuries, it affected him in another way. That’s because he knew some of the passengers in the Nissan Cube.

“He was the first to get to the car, (administered) what help he could render. It was a tragic sight for him,” Ah Cook said. “Our driver did everything he could to avoid the oncoming car. He was concerned he ran out of space on the right edge without endangering himself, without going through the guardrail and through the cliff. He felt bad about that.”

Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry says the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The department will examine all of the cell phones in the car to see if distracted driving was a factor, and officials are also waiting on toxicology reports.

Perry says he does not think speed was a factor in the crash.