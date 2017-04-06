Hawaii Island man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in North Kohala

Hawaii Island police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation that occurred overnight in North Kohala.

Dwight Antonio Rivera, 32, is accused of using his truck to repeatedly ram another truck with two people inside.

The incident occurred sometime before 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, near the intersection of Highway 250 and Kynnersley Road.

Responding police officers found the truck heavily damaged.

One of its two occupants, a 31-year-old North Kohala woman, received minor injuries and was taken to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment and was later released. The other occupant, a 36-year-old Kamuela man, was not hurt.

Rivera is described to be 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The vehicle he used during this incident was a red Dodge pickup truck.

Police ask that anyone with information on this incident or who may know Rivera’s whereabouts, to call 911 or the Police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Additionally, callers can also contact Detective Brandon Mansur at 326-4646, extension 301, or via email at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to call ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.