Investigation underway after H-Power worker killed in facility accident

The company behind H-POWER says an employee was killed in an accident at the facility.

It happened at around noon Thursday.

According to Covanta, “the investigation into the accident is ongoing and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as we work diligently to determine exactly what happened.”

In a statement, the company said, “All of us at Covanta are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and co-worker. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this most difficult time.

“At Covanta, the safety of our employees is our top priority. Tragedies like this remind us how precious life is.”