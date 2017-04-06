Local artist to paint 14-story, Hokulea-inspired mural in Aiea



A local artist is about to embark on a major, month-long project.

You may have seen Kamea Hadar’s work around town. The Kalani High School graduate is the co-lead director of POW! WOW! Hawaii, the street art festival in Kakaako.

Now Hadar is about to paint his largest mural to date on the 14-story Halawa View Apartments building in Aiea.

Inspired by the voyaging canoe Hokulea, Hadar’s mural will be of the Hawaiian moon goddess, Hina.

“She was said to guide sailors with the moon and the stars when they were out at sea,” Hadar said. “I hope that it will not only inspire fellow artists, navigators, but also my common man to take care of our earth before it’s too late.”

Hadar will start painting on Monday and says the mural will be ready in time for Hokulea’s homecoming in June.

The project is a perfect fit for Hadar, who worked with the Polynesian Voyaging Society and Hokulea prior to the launch of Malama Honua.

In 2014, he painted a mural of Mau Piailug, Hokulea’s first navigator.

He also helped paint Hikianalia’s hale, which helped to reduce glare in addition to its decorative properties, and the underside of Hokulea’s hatch covers “so that way they could take a little piece of art with them around the world.”