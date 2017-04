Some of the dogs rescued from a Makaha animal shelter will be up for adoption on Saturday.

An adoption event will take place at the Hawaiian Humane Society from 10 a.m.-noon.

Officials say 30 of the more than 300 rescued dogs are ready to be adopted.

People will be randomly selected to take part in a meet-and-greet with the dogs.

As part of the event, you won’t have to pay any adoption fees.