Morales, Rainbow Wahine on the road this week for BWC series vs. CSUN

The University of Hawai’i softball team (23-11, 2-1 Big West) heads to Northridge, Calif. to take on CSUN (21-13, 1-2 Big West) in a three-game conference series this weekend. The two teams will square off in a single game on Friday, April 7 at 12:00 pm (HT) followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, April 8 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (HT).

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off a 2-1 home series win over UC Davis last week. The ‘Bows won the first game by mercy rule in six innings, 9-1. Hawai’i and UC Davis then split the doubleheader, with the Aggies edging out UH, 7-6 before the ‘Bows held down UCD, 6-2 in the rubber game for the series win.

Senior first baseman Heather Morales earned her second Big West Field Player of the Week after batting .545 (6-for-11) with a run scored with two hits in each game played while recording a team-high five RBI. In the series opener, Morales went 2-for-3 with an opposite field double and an RBI in the series-opening 9-1 victory. In the second game, she finished 2-for-4 with a two-run blast that landed over the netting and onto the tennis courts. It was her sixth home run and the 16th of her career. In the 6-2 victory in the series finale, Morales went 2-for-4 again, driving in a pair of runs with a single up the middle. Morales has started all 34 games at first base. She leads UH with 26 RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage and is hitting .354 with seven doubles and six home runs.

As a team, Hawai’i leads the conference with a .305 batting average and is second in the league with a 2.26 ERA. In just 34 games, the Rainbow Wahine have already hit 30 home runs (five more than all of last season) with 30 stolen bases (seven more than all of last season).

Overall, sophomores Sarah Muzik and Nicole Lopez are tied with a .374 batting average for the team lead, both going 40-for-107 at the plate. Muzik has been steady all season hitting in the No. 2 slot. She has scored 19 runs with four doubles a triple and 12 RBI. She also leads UH with a .410 on-base percentage and is a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen bases. Lopez leads UH with nine doubles and a .710 slugging percentage. Her nine home runs leads the Big West Conference. She is second on the team scoring 20 runs with 25 RBI.

UH’s pitching staff is led by junior Brittany Hitchcock has a 14-6 record with a 1.79 ERA in 129.1 innings pitched. She has fired 17 complete games with six shutouts and has just 19 walks to 119 strikeouts while holding opponents to a .196 batting average. Dana Thomsen is 7-3 with a 2.33 ERA with three shutouts in 14 appearances. She has thrown 72.0 innings with 24 walks and 83 strikeouts. Kanani Aina Cabrales is 2-2 with a 1.91 ERA throwing 72.0 innings with 12 walks and 16 strikeouts in six appearances.

The Matadors are right behind the ‘Bows hitting .299 as a team. Six CSUN players are hitting over .300, led by standout Taylor Glover with a .417 batting average (48-for-115). She is a one person wrecking crew with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and a Big West-high 29 RBI. She has also scored 25 runs with 15 stolen bases and leads the conference with 29 RBI. Katie Hooper is hitting .360 (31-for-86) with a team-high nine doubles and is tied for the team lead with two triples and six home runs with 27 RBI. Jessica Alexander is hitting .327 with five doubles and six homers with 28 RBI.

There are five pitchers who make up the CSUN pitching staff. They are led by a pair of pitchers both with nine wins—Taylor Troost and Daphne Pofek. Troost is 9-5 with a 2.15 ERA in 84.2 innings of work. She has appeared in 21 games with 12 starts and four shutouts. She has 23 walks and 50 strikeouts while holding teams to a .202 batting average. Pofek has a 2.56 ERA with a 9-4 record in 79.1 innings. She has made 20 appearances with six complete games and four shutouts while allowing 22 walks and 52 strikeouts.

Games 35-37

Who: Hawai’i (23-11, 2-1 Big West) vs. CSUN (21-13, 1-2 Big West)

When: Friday, April 7 at 12:00 pm (HT); Saturday, April 8 at 10:00 am (doubleheader)

Where: Matador Diamond (1,000) – Northridge, Calif.

Live stats: Live in-game stats will be available at gomatadors.com

Series History: Hawai’i leads the all-time series 15-11. Last season the Matadors won the first two games in Honolulu, but the ‘Bows shutout CSUN in the series finale, 6-0 to prevent the sweep.

Coaches: UH head coach Bob Coolen is in his 26th season at the helm of the Rainbow Wahine program. He has a 944-554-1 record at UH and a 1,016-654-1 career record. CSUN’s Tairia Flowers is in her seventh season with the Matadors with a career-record of 183-180.