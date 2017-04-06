Parents encounter problems with state’s new online school lunch tracker

Related Coverage DOE prepares to launch online tracking system for school lunch accounts

We first told you back in February that the state was rolling out its new online school lunch tracker.

It’s supposed to alert parents when their child’s account is running low and allow them to make payments online.

Since then we’ve learned, it’s not quite working the way it’s supposed to — at least not just yet.

Last week, all 256 schools in the state were online with the new system. Click here to access the website.

The Department of Education said it sent notices to parents last month to give them a heads up about the changes.

In a couple of weeks, parents will get another letter and a set of instructions on how to register.

Thanks to this technology, for the first time in Hawaii, parents can pay for school lunches with a click of a button.

But the roll-out of the new system hit a glitch.

A viewer used the Report It feature to let us know there were problems with transferring balances from the old system to the new one.

“Some things that we are finding is the data migration is taking a little longer than expected,” said school foods service supervisor Dexter Kishida.

The DOE says one of the problems is the current balance for a student’s account is not registering correctly in the new system.

“Rest assured that we do have the ending balances from the prior system and we are manually going through and checking that the imports are happening correctly,” said Kishida.

Officials couldn’t tell me how soon they can fix the problem.

“During our data migration, it could affect families, but we are mitigating that with communication to the school to say feed our children. That is number one,” said Kishida.

In the meantime, parents won’t get reminders and some may end up with a negative balance once the numbers are figured out.

“So we are going to work through that process, and it might be that we need to work with families if they do go into the negative at a later date, but we will work with them,” he said. “We will work with the parents and the schools to ensure that we’re good.”

Parents will soon get more information and instructions about how to register with the new system and start paying online.

“Student ID number is one thing that they need,” Kishida said. “It’s found on things probably like the child’s report card.”

There’s also a 5-percent convenience fee for paying online. If you don’t want to pay the fee, you can still use the old method of paying at the school office.